TV filming: Road through Todmorden set to be closed for two days this week to film scenes for a new drama

Today (Monday) will see the closure of a Todmorden road to allow for filming.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Ewood Lane will be closed from 8am to 4pm on Monday, October 30 and from 8am to 1pm on Wednesday, November 1.

The production company will be filming outside Todmorden High School.

Todmorden road set to be closed to film scenes for a new drama later this week
A message shared by Todmorden Sports Centre reads: “Access to our top car park will be still be available via Sigget Ln/Doghouse Ln however we do suggest parking on Burnley Road and walking through the park to the centre.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

It is unknown what the filming is for but TV crews have been in Calderdale already this month.

Scenes for new BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman have recently been filmed in Ripponden as well as Sowerby Bridge.

