At the Yorkshire Premiere of Series 5 of BBC One drama Last Tango in Halifax , Anne Reid, Sally Wainwright Nicola Walker, Derek Jacobi and Sarah Lancashire on the red carpet at the Square Chapel in Halifax. Picture Tony Johnson
TV in Calderdale: Marking ten years of Last Tango in Halifax by taking a look at filming locations used in the series

This year marks a decade since the first series of Last Tango in Halifax hit our screens.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 6:00 am

The series focuses on Alan and Celia as they rekindle their love 60 years on and follows their families as their lives intertwine.

Drawing inspiration from the story of her mother's second marriage, Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright has written four series and a two-part Christmas special of the show, broadcast on the BBC.

The first episode broadcast in November 2012 and put Halifax, and wider Calderdale, firmly in the TV spotlight.

To celebrate ten years since the starts of Last Tango in Halifax, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used across the five series.

Where is Alan and Celia's scenic bungalow in Last Tango in Halifax?

1. Princess Street

In series two of Last Tango in Halifax, main characters Celia and Alan got married at Halifax Registry Office. Although they didnt go to the real office at Spring Hall they could be seen on Princess Street in the town centre.

Photo: Charles Round

2. Bradshaw Primary School

Alan and Celia were in charge of school pick up an episode of series five and their Lexus could be seen parked up outside Bradshaw Primary School.

Photo: BBC

3. Rochdale

Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale.

Photo: BBC/Lookout Point

4. Upstairs Downstairs

In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre.

Photo: Submit

CalderdaleHalifaxBBCGentleman JackYorkshire
