TV in Calderdale: Marking ten years of Last Tango in Halifax by taking a look at filming locations used in the series

The series focuses on Alan and Celia as they rekindle their love 60 years on and follows their families as their lives intertwine.

Drawing inspiration from the story of her mother's second marriage, Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright has written four series and a two-part Christmas special of the show, broadcast on the BBC.

The first episode broadcast in November 2012 and put Halifax, and wider Calderdale, firmly in the TV spotlight.

To celebrate ten years since the starts of Last Tango in Halifax, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used across the five series.

1. Princess Street In series two of Last Tango in Halifax, main characters Celia and Alan got married at Halifax Registry Office. Although they didnt go to the real office at Spring Hall they could be seen on Princess Street in the town centre. Photo: Charles Round

2. Bradshaw Primary School Alan and Celia were in charge of school pick up an episode of series five and their Lexus could be seen parked up outside Bradshaw Primary School. Photo: BBC

3. Rochdale Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point

4. Upstairs Downstairs In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre. Photo: Submit