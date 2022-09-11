TV in Calderdale: Marking ten years of Last Tango in Halifax by taking a look at filming locations used in the series
This year marks a decade since the first series of Last Tango in Halifax hit our screens.
The series focuses on Alan and Celia as they rekindle their love 60 years on and follows their families as their lives intertwine.
Drawing inspiration from the story of her mother's second marriage, Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright has written four series and a two-part Christmas special of the show, broadcast on the BBC.
The first episode broadcast in November 2012 and put Halifax, and wider Calderdale, firmly in the TV spotlight.
To celebrate ten years since the starts of Last Tango in Halifax, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used across the five series.
