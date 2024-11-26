TV in Halifax: BBC's Christmas morning service to be broadcast from Halifax Minster

Halifax is set to have a starring role in the BBC’s Christmas Day schedule.

Halifax Minster’s Christmas Day Sung Eucharist Service will be broadcast live on BBC One on December 25.

The minster choir, accompanied by the famous Hammonds Brass Band, will lead the congregation with a host of well-loved carols, including a special arrangement of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks to the old Yorkshire folk tune - On Ilkley Moor Baht'at.

Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster. Picture: BBC/Halifax Minster

The service will be led by the Vicar of Halifax Minster, the Revd Canon Hilary Barber, who will bless a 'live crib' of animals, mother and child.

The Bishop of Huddersfield, the Rt Revd Smitha Prasadam, will tell of the hope of the Christmas story in her sermon.

The service begins at 10am and will last an hour.

The congregation should arrive early, doors open at 8.45am, and be seated by 9.30am at the latest ready for some rehearsal and warm-up prior to the broadcast.

Due to set-up and rehearsals for the broadcast the Christmas Eve Walk-Through Christingle and the Midnight Services are cancelled in 2024 but will return next year.