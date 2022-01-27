WATCH: Latest Marvel update - Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders thought to be in Halifax today for Secret Invasion filming
Game of Thrones and Last Christmas actress Emilia Clarke is understood to be in Halifax today for Marvel's filming of Secret Invasion.
Cobie Smulders, who starred in How I Met Your Mother, is also thought to be filming scenes today.
Directors chairs with their names, along with cameras and other filming equipment have been seen at Dean Clough this morning.
There is still activity around The Piece Hall, where extras have been seen gathered.
A group of men dressed as what looks like soldiers or riot police have been seen gathered outside and then running into the historic venue.
See our picture special featuring Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars from yesterday HERE
Marvel has been filming its six-part series, which will be shown on Disney Plus, in Halifax since last week.
As well as transforming The Piece Hall into a film set, they have been seen on King Cross Street, on the outskirts of the town centre, and at Dean Clough.
The star cast includes Samuel L Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.