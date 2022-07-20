Watch the moment FC Halifax Town player Jamie Allen enters the Love Island villa

The player is set to appear on ITV2's reality show as one of the four new bombshells.

Speaking before entering the villa, Jamie said: "I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I'll go and get it."

The bombshells will enter following a dramatic dumping which will see one boy and one girl dumped from the Island.

In a Tweet, The Shaymen said: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Love Island continues tonight (Wednesday) on ITV2 at 9pm.