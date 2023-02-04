The Calderdale writer and director is the creator of a number of much-loved shows including Last Tango in Halifax, Scott and Bailey and Gentleman Jack.

Wainwright’s next project is already underway and is seeing her work with streaming service Disney+.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series, with eight episodes of 45 minutes each. The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series.

Sally Wainwright on the Red Carpet in the Piece Hall, Halifax, for the screening of Gentleman Jack earlier this year.

The series will follow Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.

Nell will be played by Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) and also feature Adrian Lester (Trigger Point), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) and Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) to name a few.

When speaking about the series when it was first announced, Wainwright said: “I can’t wait to bring swashbuckling highwaywoman Nell Jackson to the screen. Nell’s a ball of irreverent, blustering energy, fighting against the privileged gatekeepers of English society in 1705, battling to contain mysterious forces within her and her enemies as she goes on the run with her two sisters.