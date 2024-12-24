When is Halifax Minster on TV? Time of BBC's Christmas Morning Service on BBC One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When is the Christmas Morning Service airing on BBC One?

This year’s BBC Christmas Day service is coming live from Halifax Minster this year.

The minster choir, accompanied by the famous Hammonds Brass Band, will lead the congregation with a host of well-loved carols, including a special arrangement of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks to the old Yorkshire folk tune - On Ilkley Moor Baht'at

The service will be led by the Vicar of Halifax Minster, the Revd Canon Hilary Barber, who will bless a 'live crib' of animals, mother and child.

Halifax Minster

The Bishop of Huddersfield, the Rt Revd Smitha Prasadam, will tell of the hope of the Christmas story in her sermon.

The service will be able to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Christmas Day from 10.15am