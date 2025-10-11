An exciting new Sally Wainwright drama is on TV this weekend.

Riot Women tells the story of five menopausal women who form a punk rock band while also dealing with the demands of aging parents, children and work.

It has a star-studded case with plenty of familiar faces including the Riot Women themselves, played by Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore.

When is Riot Women on TV and what channel is it on?

Riot Women airs this weekend. Photo: BBC / Drama Republic Ltd.

Riot Women is will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am tomorrow (Sunday, October 12) ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 9pm tomorrow.

Where was Riot Women filmed?

The show was filmed in and around Hebden Bridge and Halifax, with the cast and crew spending several months here last summer.

Locations used include Calder Holmes Park and The Albert Pub in Hebden Bridge, Calderdale Royal Hospital, Holdsworth House and The Old Cock pub in Halifax, St Michael’s Church Hall in Mytholmroyd and Nanholme Mill in Todmorden.

Sally Wainwright with Riot Women executive producer Roanna Benn and actors Rosalie Craig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Tamsin Greig and Amelia Bullmore at the premiere in Hebden Bridge.

Why was it filmed here?

Speaking at the premiere of the first episode in Hebden Bridge earlier this week, Sally said: “It’s so beautiful here, I love being here and I love seeing it on screen, it just looks so good on screen.

"It’s a real strength in a TV show to have a strong sense of place, of identity. Hebden Bridge absolutely lends itself to that, it’s so colourful, it’s got so much character.

"You’re never short of somewhere exciting to film anything.

Sally Wainwright and two of the Riot Women cast filming in Calderdale. Photo: BBC / Drama Republic Ltd.

"And then it’s got the hills, you can’t look anywhere without hills.

"And I think that was a big factor for me - you don’t have to design any of it, it’s all there.”

How does Sally Wainwright describe the show?

Sally said: “Uplifting, I hope! There’s a lot of humour in it and a lot of laughs.

"The dialogue is nice and buoyant, and the actors certainly deliver that.

"It’s got a huge dark story all the way through that affects two of the central Riot Women.

"It’s kind of on a level of a Greek tragedy what happens to them, what befalls them, and what they discover about themselves and each other.

"It’s very powerful but very human, very joyous and celebratory too.”

What other TV shows has Sally Wainwright written?

Sally is famous for creating some other amazing TV shows including Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax.