Where is the pub in Riot Women? Hebden Bridge venue featured across new BBC series
Filming for the BBC drama took place last year at locations across the borough, focusing in on Hebden Bridge.
A lot of the action in the series took place at a pub called the Duke of Wellington but is it a real pub and where is it located?
The pub is actually called The Albert and is located on Albert Street in Hebden Bridge town centre.
Scenes were filmed inside the pub as well as outside.
Other filming locations include Calderdale Royal Hospital, The Old Cock pub in Halifax and Calder Holmes Park.
Riot Women, written by Sally Wainwright, follows five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.
As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heart-breaking connection.
Riot Women continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One with all episodes available now on BBC iPlayer.