Where was Riot Women filmed: 7 places in Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Todmorden that feature in episode one of Sally Wainwright's new TV drama

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST
Calderdale is back on TV screens around the country thanks to Sally Wainwright’s latest project.

Riot Women starts on BBC1 tonight at 9pm, with all episodes now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

It tells the story of five menopausal women who form a punk rock band while also dealing with the demands of aging parents, children and work.

Sally and some of the show’s stars were in Hebden Bridge on Tuesday for a screening of the first episode.

Here are some of Calderdale locations you should be able to spot in episode one.

Riot Women is Sally Wainwright's latest project

Riot Women is Sally Wainwright's latest project Photo: Helen Williams

The Albert in Hebden Bridge is one of the filming locations you can spot

2. Where was Riot Women filmed: 7 places in Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Todmorden that feature in episode one of Sally Wainwright's new TV drama

The Albert in Hebden Bridge is one of the filming locations you can spot Photo: Google Maps

Morrisons in Todmorden can be seen in one scene

3. Where was Riot Women filmed: 7 places in Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Todmorden that feature in episode one of Sally Wainwright's new TV drama

Morrisons in Todmorden can be seen in one scene Photo: Google Maps

Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax also features

4. Where was Riot Women filmed: 7 places in Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Todmorden that feature in episode one of Sally Wainwright's new TV drama

Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax also features Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

News you can trust since 1853
