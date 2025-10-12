Riot Women starts on BBC1 tonight at 9pm, with all episodes now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
It tells the story of five menopausal women who form a punk rock band while also dealing with the demands of aging parents, children and work.
Sally and some of the show’s stars were in Hebden Bridge on Tuesday for a screening of the first episode.
Here are some of Calderdale locations you should be able to spot in episode one.
