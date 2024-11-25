Follow The Star: Bradford Cathedral invites you to celebrate Advent and Christmas at services and events

This year’s theme for Advent and Christmas at Bradford Cathedral is ‘Follow The Star: Calm and Bright’ – and you are invited to visit the Cathedral this December for services and events, or to discover more about the historic space.

Advent begins on Sunday 1st December – and the season starts with the switching on of the Cathedral’s ‘Star in the Tower’, which is joined for the third year by the State Gate light curtain, supported by Bradford BID.

The Cathedral will also be decorated with a Christmas tree in the West End, lit up by candles during many of the services, and there will also be two cribs within the State Gate and the Holy Spirit Chapel.

There are many events and services happening which you are invited to attend. Alongside the regular services (the Sunday Eucharist is also streamed online) there is the Advent Procession (1st December), Nine Lessons and Carols (22nd December), the Midnight Eucharist (24th December), and the Christmas Day Eucharist, when the Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, will be presiding and preaching.

Nine Lessons and Carols at Bradford Cathedral

For families, there is the return of the popular Messy Crib service on Christmas Eve, and there will be ‘An International Christmas’, featuring music and readings from international communities based in- and around- Bradford, on Saturday 14th December.

Musically, there is the next Concert by Candlelight on Saturday 7th December, featuring popular Christmas music; an Advent Meditation on Friday 20th December featuring music written and performed by pianist Rachel Chaplin, alongside monologues performed by Revd Canon Ned Lunn; there is the third ‘Black Dyke Band and Bradford Cathedral Choir Christmas Concert’ on Saturday 21st December; Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band will be performing ‘Carols & Capers’ as part of their Fortieth Anniversary & Farewell Tour on Monday 23rd December; and the very popular Annual Lunchtime Carol Concert, which will take place on Christmas Eve.

The Advent Meditation event is part-funded by Bradford Council’s West Area Committee and supported by the Bradford West Area Co-ordinator’s Office.

The free organ recital season also concludes with Wednesday lunchtime performances on the 4th, 11th and 18th December.

The Advent Procession at Bradford Cathedral is about to begin

There are also lots of services and events coming up in conjunction with partners across the City and District, including ‘Carols for All’ on Monday 16th December, which is a new event that combines the annual City Carol Service and the Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership Carol Service.

Alongside these are many other events, such as the annual festive-themed Monday Fellowship gathering, and the Choir will be singing at The Corn Dolly following their Christmas Eve concert.

Full details of all these events can be found on the Bradford Cathedral website.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, says:

The Black Dyke Band getting ready to perform at Bradford Cathedral

“I want to extend you a warm welcome to our Advent and Christmas services and events during the coming weeks.

“As ever, you’ll be able to Follow Our Star on top of the tower and find your way to this hidden treasure at the heart of the city.

“Throughout the Advent season there’ll be all sorts of exciting opportunities for you to come and not just engage in worship but explore the Cathedral and join in some of our many events. There’ll be carol services, there’ll be mince pies and mulled wine; all sorts of ways that we want to generously welcome you into your Cathedral at the heart of this city.”