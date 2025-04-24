Popular comedy evening returns to Halifax

Elland Round Table's 'Chasing Chuckles' comedy night is coming this May, with a household favourite as the headline performer.

Elland Round Table are returning with their popular annual comedy evening on Saturday, May 10, with this year's event called ‘Chasing Chuckles’.

The evening's star performer is none other than the household favourite ‘Chaser’ Paul Sinha from ITV’s smash hit quiz show, ‘The Chase’.

Support will come in the shape of upcoming comedians Jonny Brook and Alan Fiddler, with the MC being the returning original ‘Gag N Bone Man’ Graeme Rayner.

Elland Round Table's comedy night line-up for 2025.

Vertu Motors Nissan in Halifax are again supporting the event, and will have information on the night available for attendees who may be interested in a change of car.

As always, all ticket proceeds will be donated to local charities, with this years chosen recipients being the Elland & District Foodbank, and Food4Families based at Project Colt in Elland.

The event kicks off at 7pm at The Shay in Halifax, with wheelchair accessible seating available. Tickets are priced at a very Yorkshire value £15 each, and are on sale now from www.tickettailor.com/events/ellandroundtable.

