Ben Elton on tour: 'Godfather of modern stand-up' announces he is coming to perform in Halifax
The “godfather of modern stand-up” is heading back on the road with his new show ‘Authentic Stupidity’.
Ben rose to fame in the 1980s when he hosted Channel 4’s groundbreaking ‘Saturday Live’.
His multi-award-winning career includes the television shows ‘The Young Ones’, ‘Blackadder’ and ‘Upstart Crow’; West End shows ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘The Beautiful Game’ and ‘Close Up: The Twiggy Musical’; best-selling novels ‘Stark’, ‘Dead Famous’ and ‘Two Brothers; and feature films ‘Maybe Baby’, ‘Three Summers’ and ‘All is True’.
Ben will perform at the Victoria Theatre on Thursday, January 30.
Tickets go on general sale at 11am on Monday, September 23 from the theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.
The theatre is also one of the key venues for the Halifax Comedy Festival, which kicks off on September 29 and will take place across the borough.
