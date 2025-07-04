A packed public meeting heard passionate calls for a closed Halifax theatre to reopen its doors.

Nearly 100 people attended last night’s Save Square Chapel meeting, with organisers saying they had to turn dozens more away at the door because there was not enough room inside.

The theatre has been shut as a venue since February when it closed suddenly and all scheduled performances were cancelled.

Prior to its closure, Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

Since the decision to shut the venue, Calderdale Council has ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially and Arts Council England has said it has withdrawn its funding.

The theatre had lain empty until last month when, as reported by the Courier, it began being used temporarily by organisers of Live at The Piece Hall 2025 as a green room for their acts.

But it is unclear when – or even if - it will be used as a theatre again.

The meeting last night was called by Equity, Calderdale Trades Council, and the TUC Yorkshire Creative and Leisure Industries Committee.

They have also launched a petition addressed to leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion and Arts Council England’s Pete Massey calling for Square Chapel to be reopened.

More than 2,000 people have signed so far.

Many at the meeting were former Square Chapel volunteers and staff who spoke of their passion for the performing arts venue.

The meeting also heard from two groups with an interest in operating the venue. Michael Payne of Square Circle Consortium and Laurie Sansom of Northern Broadsides spoke of potential business uses for the building.

A forum will now be established to push for the theatre’s reopening.

Dominic Bascombe, regional official for Equity, said: “The turnout at the public meeting and strength of feeling in the room about Square Chapel cannot be ignored.

"There is a clear demand from the local community to see this venue reopen to serve the local people.

"Decisions need to be taken to properly secure its funding and future very quickly. It should not be kept closed.

"This beautiful venue deserves to be open and fully utilised as an arts centre, performing venue and community hub.”

One of the councillors for Town ward, Councillor Joe Thompson, said the public dedication and passion for Square Chapel was “truly fantastic to see”.

"I fully share the ambition that Square Chapel should be back into use as an arts and cultural destination as soon as possible,” he added.

"As the council doesn't own or operate the venue, it relies on working with partners such as Arts Council England and operators to try and secure a positive outcome for the building.”

Arts Council England has said it is “committed to working with Calderdale Council and partners in the town to ensure that audiences continue to have access to a range of cultural opportunities”.

Square Chapel was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC – the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre – in 2020

To sign the petition, visit https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/save-square-chapel-for-the-people