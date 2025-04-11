The buzz is ... Jesus Christ Superstar rocks up at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Halifax Amateur Operatic Society presents Jesus Christ Superstar at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

What’s the buzz? Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's ground-breaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

The musical, which has captivated audiences with its epic story and electrifying music for more than 50 years, is presented by Halifax Amatuer Operatic Society.

Set against the backdrop of ancient Judea, the musical chronicles the final days of Jesus of Nazareth as seen through the eyes of his disciple, Judas Iscariot.

With its explosive blend of rock, gospel, and classical music, Jesus Christ Superstar has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 1970.

The musical follows Jesus and his followers as they arrive in Jerusalem, and the conflict that arises between them and the Roman authorities. Judas, torn between his loyalty to Jesus and his fears about the consequences of his actions, ultimately betrays his friend and sets in motion the events that will lead to the crucifixion.

Filled with songs I Don't Know How to Love Him, Superstar and Gethsemane, Jesus Christ Superstar is a tour de force of musical storytelling, bringing to life the passion, pain, and sacrifice of one of history’s most revered figures.

Don't miss your chance to experience the power of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Whether you're a diehard fan or a newcomer to the show, the production promises to be a musical event like no other … prepare to be transported to a world of drama, love, and redemption.

Jesus Christ Superstar is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Thursday April 17 to Saturday April 19, daily at 7.15pm and on Sunday April 20 at 2.15pm.

Tickets are available on 01422 351158 and at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/