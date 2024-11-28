Four of the country’s most popular comedy entertainers are coming to Halifax.

Bradley Walsh (The Chase, Gladiators), Brian Conley (The Brian Conley Show, EastEnders), Shane Richie (EastEnders, I’m a Celebrity…) and Joe Pasquale (I’m a Celebrity…, Dancing On Ice) are presenting ‘The Prat Pack’ at the Victoria Theatre, Thursday, May 1.

The comedy and musical show is inspired by performances from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 29.

Bradley Walsh said: “People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter!

"It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it's a fantastic night.

"We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we're mates.

"We've known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It's great, really great.

"The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang.

"The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years – so a quarter of a millennium.

"The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I've been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”

