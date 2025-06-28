A campaign to reopen Halifax’s Square Chapel Arts Centre is building steam.

More than 1,400 people have now signed a petition calling for the troubled venue to start hosting performances again.

And a public meeting takes place on Thursday (July 3) to discuss the campaign.

Square Chapel closed suddenly in February and all scheduled performances were cancelled.

Square Chapel in Halifax.

Prior to its closure, Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

Since Square Chapel CIC’s decision to shut the venue, Calderdale Council has ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially and Arts Council England has said it has withdrawn its funding.

The theatre had lain empty until this month when, as reported by the Courier, it began being used temporarily by organisers of Live at The Piece Hall 2025 as a green room for their acts.

But when it will reopen as a theatre is so far unknown.

The ‘Save Square Chapel for the People’ petition is addressed to leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion and Pete Massey from Arts Council England, and has been organised by Equity, TUC North East and Calderdale Trades Union Council.

The meeting on Thursday takes place at Calderdale Industrial Museum at 7pm and organisers say they expect people will be able to hear of proposals from several parties who are interested in taking the theatre on.

Dominic Bascombe, Equity’s North East, Yorkshire and Humber official, said: “Square Chapel is a much-loved jewel in the performing arts for the people of Halifax, wider Calderdale and across Yorkshire.

"This beautiful venue deserves to be open and fully utilised as an arts centre, providing good art, good work and serving as a community hub.

"The process to reopen it must begin as a matter of urgency.”

To sign the petition, visit https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/save-square-chapel-for-the-people