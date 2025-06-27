Weave your story into Bradford Cathedral’s City of Culture tapestry this Summer

Join us in weaving together threads of history, culture, and community - one stitch and one story at a time – through to mid-September

Hundreds of visitors have already woven their story into the loom set-up at Bradford Cathedral’s West End – and this Summer you’re invited to continue the creation of this exciting tapestry, which will go on display in early 2026.

Everyone is invited to come and weave, regardless of skill or experience. There are full instructions available, in different languages, as well as more information about the history of weaving in the city – and it’s completely free to take part in! The loom is typically available from Monday – Saturday 10am – 4pm, and on Sundays from 12pm – 3pm, and around services and events, but please see the Cathedral website or social media for any changes to these times.

The loom is also accompanied by a special ‘sound tapestry’ - a recorded collection of voices and stories – and you are also invited to share their own story by writing it on one of the loom weights available.

Alongside the loom and tapestry, there will be educational tours exploring Bradford’s wool heritage; live weaving demonstrations; and community gatherings and discussions, including a special ‘Crafting the Cathedral’ event taking place on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th July, as part of the city-wide Bradford Heritage Festival.

The loom is part of the ‘Weaving Stories’ project, the first installation in the season of the same name, supported by Haworth Scouring and the Bradford Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers, who have sourced and spun the wool that will be used, which has been dyed using locally grown dyes.

Whilst visiting, you can also explore the history and heritage of Bradford Cathedral, see some of the other exhibitions running through the summer, and also take a photo with one of our ‘Wish You Were Here’ selfie boards to share on your own social media, as well as picking up a free postcard showing the Cathedral’s beautiful West Window.

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says: “This project is about more than preserving history; it’s about bringing people together. By taking part, you will help safeguard an at-risk heritage craft, learn new skills, and build lasting connections with one of Bradford’s most significant cultural spaces.”

The completed tapestry will then go on display in the Cathedral after a launch event on St. Blaise Day, Tuesday 3rd February 2026. The West Riding Stone Carving Association will be creating stone weights to help support the tapestry, each carved with words and phrases taken from the stories shared.

Weaving Stories is an exciting art and heritage project led by Bradford Cathedral as part of our contribution to the UK City of Culture 2025, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.