On the market for £69,500, this award-winning and iconic fish and chip shop is long-established, with over 50 years trading in the current owner's family's hands for 25 years. It is on Spring Hall Lane in Halifax.

16 businesses for sale in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge including two fish and chip shops, ice-cream cafe and lap dancing club

There are a wide variety businesses for sale in Calderdale, ready for someone looking for a new venture.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Those currently on the market include sandwich shops, an Italian restaurant, a lap dancing club an ice-cream cafe and a market stall.

These are some of the businesses in the area currently for sale according to property website Zoopla.

Kendalls Ices - an ice-cream diner in Hipperholme - was established in 1930 and enjoys a fantastic reputation. It's on the market for offers over £500,000.

Kendalls Ices - an ice-cream diner in Hipperholme - was established in 1930 and enjoys a fantastic reputation. It's on the market for offers over £500,000. Photo: Zoopla

Ricks Mexican Street Food is a highly-rated Mexican restaurant off Crown Street in Hebden Bridge which has built up a loyal customer base. It is on the market for £79,950.

Ricks Mexican Street Food is a highly-rated Mexican restaurant off Crown Street in Hebden Bridge which has built up a loyal customer base. It is on the market for £79,950. Photo: Zoopla

The Trinity Cafe, on Trinity Road, is for sale for £35,950 and is in a prime trading position, attracting regular customers from local businesses and offices including the Lloyds building.

The Trinity Cafe, on Trinity Road, is for sale for £35,950 and is in a prime trading position, attracting regular customers from local businesses and offices including the Lloyds building. Photo: subm

22 The Square in Northowram is a popular Italian restaurant in a prime trading position and includes a pizza takeaway with a separate entrance. It is on the market for £119,950.

22 The Square in Northowram is a popular Italian restaurant in a prime trading position and includes a pizza takeaway with a separate entrance. It is on the market for £119,950. Photo: subm

