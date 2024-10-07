18 lost big name brands and chains that have vanished from Halifax - including Pandora, The Body Shop and Accessorize

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
These are the names that were once big business in Halifax – but have now disappeared from our streets.

Some of the brands have gone into administration and others just closed some locations, but these familiar names will definitely bring back some memories.

Frankie and Benny's in Broad Street Plaza, which served Italian and American food, closed back in 2020.

1. Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny's in Broad Street Plaza, which served Italian and American food, closed back in 2020. Photo: Staff

Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and there was plenty of aisles to browse. The chain went into administration back in 2009.

2. Woolworths

Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and there was plenty of aisles to browse. The chain went into administration back in 2009. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021, and it no longer stands on Halifax's high street.

3. Thorntons

Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021, and it no longer stands on Halifax's high street. Photo: National World

Pizza Express closed its doors in Halifax back in 2020. The chain restaurant was part of Broad Street Plaza.

4. Pizza Express

Pizza Express closed its doors in Halifax back in 2020. The chain restaurant was part of Broad Street Plaza. Photo: Charles Round

