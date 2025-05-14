Almost 280,000 people visited Brighouse town centre during bumper month of events

Almost 280,000 people visited Brighouse in the month of April after a bumper month of events.

According to Visit Brighouse, the town’s BID that represents shops, venues and businesses across the town centre, footfall in the town was six per cent higher than April last year and it means more than a million people been to the town centre so far this year.

The data, collected using footfall counters at points in the town centre, shows the success of two events during the month.

Brighouse Easter trail

More than 150,000 people visited during the 17 days of the Easter Trail.

While the Spring Artisan Market brought nearly 11,000 visitors to the town centre in one day.

Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “We felt that Brighouse was really busy during April and it is reassuring to see the numbers back that up.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us during a sunny month to enjoy our Easter Egg Trail, our Spring Market and the shops, venues and businesses who are here day-in, day-out.

“At a time when everyone is facing many challenges and pressures, the fact Brighouse is welcoming more visitors than a year ago is a huge testament to the resilience of business owners and their support of our events aimed at bringing people into the town centre to shop and spend.

“We’re now counting down to our 1940s Weekend, this year sponsored by Aldi who are about to open their new store in Brighouse.

"The town goes back in time at its biggest event of the year on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June.”