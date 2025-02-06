'An outrageous tragedy': Shock and dismay from Courier readers as much-loved Halifax theatre closes and cancels all shows
As reported by the Courier yesterday, Square Chapel Arts Centre has closed and cancelled all forthcoming events.
In a statement, Square Chapel CIC, which runs the venue, said it is closing “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.
It added: “This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is made about the future of the venue.
"Any ticket holder will be refunded automatically onto the card they used to purchase."
Concern for the future of the popular theatre has been growing for some time, with the Courier reporting in September that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances there.
Dozens of people have been reacting to yesterday’s closure news on the Courier’s Facebook page.
They include John Pardoe, who posted: “It's such a beautiful venue, so full of potential. This is an outrageous tragedy.”
Sarah Miller posted: “Very sad. A great loss to Halifax and Calderdale.”
Debbie Critchell posted: “Such a shame, we've always enjoyed going there.”
Jane Hamer McPartling posted: “Such a shame, it’s a great venue. Have enjoyed many different events.”
And Pauline Fothergill posted: “It would be a great shame if this was lost as an arts venue. I sincerely hope that the local council, the Arts Council, English Heritage and other interested parties can engage in urgent discussions to save this beautiful and unique venue.
"It needs a long-term plan to ensure its future and professional management. If this doesn't happen, Halifax will lose forever a fantastic gem and local facility.”