Calderdale Council will not be giving funds to save a Halifax theatre that has closed.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, Square Chapel Arts Centre has announced it is closing and cancelling all future events.

Concern for the future of the popular venue has been growing for some time, with the Courier reporting in September that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances there.

Now it is having to shut – but a senior councillor has ruled out Calderdale Council coming to the rescue with financial aid.

Halifax's Square Chapel

Councillor Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said the council is in contact with the Arts Council about what will happen to the venue.

“Square Chapel has been a popular venue and has played a valuable part in showcasing local talent,” she said.

“This is not a council-owned building and unfortunately it is not possible for us to contribute to it financially as we are having to spend our limited budget very carefully and make difficult decisions across a range of services.

“We are in contact with the Arts Council and will explore all possibilities for the future of the venue.”

In a statement earlier today, Square Chapel CIC, which runs the venue, said it is closing “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

The full statement reads: “Square Chapel CIC has made the decision to close its doors whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue.

"This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is made about the future of the venue.

"Any ticket holder will be refunded automatically onto the card they used to purchase.

"We’ll also directly contact anyone who has live business with the arts centre, including creditors and debtors to advise further.

"As the outcome of the professional advice is received, we’ll update this website and social media.”

One of the next events due to take place at Square Chapel was Happy Valley Pride’s Posh Club on February 28.