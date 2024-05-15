Brighouse card and gift shop Fawcett's closes its doors and property is up for sale
Fawcett Cards & Gifts on Commercial Street offered a range of gifts and greeting cards in the town for more than 50 years.
Known locally as Fawcett’s, the shop has closed and the property is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950.
The listing on Zoopla reads: “An exciting opportunity to acquire this long established cards, gifts and chocolates business occupying a prime position in the heart of this bustling West Yorkshire town centre.
"The business has been operated by our clients since 2008 and enjoys a fantastic reputation in the area, achieving an enviable turnover over easy hours in a six day week closing at 5pm daily.
"The premises are held on a secure lease with sensible rent and comprise well-presented sales shop with good displays of cards, chocolates and gifts.
“To the rear is the office, store and WC. First floor store room.”
