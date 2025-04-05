The businesses for sale include Maggie's and McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centreThe businesses for sale include Maggie's and McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre
The businesses for sale include Maggie's and McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre

Business properties for sale in Calderdale including nightclub, cattery and iconic Lloyds building

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Entrepreneurs have plenty of choice when it comes to taking on a new venture in Calderdale.

There is a wide of variety of different business premises and businesses currently for sale in the borough, from a nightclub to cafes and even a cattery.

One of the places up for sale is Copley Data Centre, owned by Lloyds Banking Group.

The massive site off Wakefield Road – which is listed as amounting to more than 30 acres – includes offices, data halls, warehousing and a stand alone energy centre.

Here we have compiled a list of some of the businesses and commercial properties currently for sale in Calderdale, according to property website Rightmove.

Many of the businesses are still open as usual.

Nightclub Maggie's and bar McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre are on the market for £500,000

Nightclub Maggie's and bar McFly's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre are on the market for £500,000 Photo: Rightmove

This premises in Ogden is being used by a kennels, cattery and equestrian business and comes with a detached four-bedroom bungalow. It is on the market for £395,000

This premises in Ogden is being used by a kennels, cattery and equestrian business and comes with a detached four-bedroom bungalow. It is on the market for £395,000 Photo: Rightmove

Little H Cafe, at St George’s Square, is on the market after “many happy and successful years” for its owners, according to its listing on Rightmove, with an asking price of £85,000.

Little H Cafe, at St George’s Square, is on the market after “many happy and successful years” for its owners, according to its listing on Rightmove, with an asking price of £85,000. Photo: Rightmove

This premises on Boyne Street in Halifax was built as a place of worship and was a meeting hall. It for sale for £195,000

This premises on Boyne Street in Halifax was built as a place of worship and was a meeting hall. It for sale for £195,000 Photo: Rightmove

