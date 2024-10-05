Business signs warehouse deal on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds has completed a deal on a warehouse on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse.

Hanley Solutions Ltd, a sister company of privately owned Irish business, Hanley Controls, will take the space and specialises in pipes, valves, fittings, controls and instrumentation, as well as bespoke off-site manufacturing.

Read More
Simple Minds on tour: Two huge rock acts announced for next year's summer gigs a...

The modern warehouse comprises 9,606 sq ft of warehouse space with two-storey office accommodation of 1,107 sq ft, with eaves height of 5.7m, ample parking and a secure shared gated yard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Business signs warehouse deal on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in BrighouseBusiness signs warehouse deal on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse
Business signs warehouse deal on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse

The estate is set back off Birds Royd Lane with access from the A641 Huddersfield Road, close to Brighouse town centre with accessibility to both Brighouse railway station and the M62 J25 motorway network.

Ben Pinder, Managing Director, Hanley Solutions said: “This warehouse is ideally situated to support our continued growth plans.

"Hanley Solutions Limited is a sister company of Hanley Controls Ireland and as part of the Hanley family inherits more than 40 years of industry experience servicing micro-electronics, data centres, pharmaceuticals, gas, water and HVAC markets.

“Hanley Solutions will differentiate by offering off-site manufacturing to its client base, helping them to navigate the evolving construction industry. Starting with seven employees and a combined 200 years of experience, Hanley Solutions aims to provide excellence in customer care and service backed up with extensive stock and knowledge.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danielle Raunjak, Associate Director, CBRE said: “This deal provides the occupier with excellent transport connection to the M62 corridor, as well as access to the talent pool thanks to the densely populated local area coupled with the easy train commute. This location is ideal to support the company’s strategy to expand within the UK market.”

Related topics:BrighouseLeeds
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice