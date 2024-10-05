Business signs warehouse deal on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds has completed a deal on a warehouse on Birds Royd Industrial Estate in Brighouse.

Hanley Solutions Ltd, a sister company of privately owned Irish business, Hanley Controls, will take the space and specialises in pipes, valves, fittings, controls and instrumentation, as well as bespoke off-site manufacturing.

The modern warehouse comprises 9,606 sq ft of warehouse space with two-storey office accommodation of 1,107 sq ft, with eaves height of 5.7m, ample parking and a secure shared gated yard.

The estate is set back off Birds Royd Lane with access from the A641 Huddersfield Road, close to Brighouse town centre with accessibility to both Brighouse railway station and the M62 J25 motorway network.

Ben Pinder, Managing Director, Hanley Solutions said: “This warehouse is ideally situated to support our continued growth plans.

"Hanley Solutions Limited is a sister company of Hanley Controls Ireland and as part of the Hanley family inherits more than 40 years of industry experience servicing micro-electronics, data centres, pharmaceuticals, gas, water and HVAC markets.

“Hanley Solutions will differentiate by offering off-site manufacturing to its client base, helping them to navigate the evolving construction industry. Starting with seven employees and a combined 200 years of experience, Hanley Solutions aims to provide excellence in customer care and service backed up with extensive stock and knowledge.”

Danielle Raunjak, Associate Director, CBRE said: “This deal provides the occupier with excellent transport connection to the M62 corridor, as well as access to the talent pool thanks to the densely populated local area coupled with the easy train commute. This location is ideal to support the company’s strategy to expand within the UK market.”