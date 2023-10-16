Businesses asked vote ‘yes’ in a ballot on whether Brighouse BID should continue for a further five years

Businesses, landlords and property owners in Brighouse are being asked to back the town and vote ‘yes’ in a ballot on whether the town’s BID should continue for a further five years.

The BID (Business Improvement District) launched in April 2019 after securing a yes vote to promote Brighouse as a destination, support the town centre’s businesses, shops and venues, and ensure a calendar of events, activities and attractions encouraged people to visit, shop, spend and return.

Now, as the five-year term draws to a close, the team behind the BID are now to ask businesses for a further five year term from 2024 to 2029 and outlining the plans to use the investment generated from Brighouse businesses for Brighouse in Brighouse.

A postal vote, conducted by Calderdale Council, will be held between Thursday, October 26 and the formal ballot date of Thursday, November 23.

The owners of all non-domestic buildings and land within the BID boundary are eligible to vote.

The area covered by the proposed BID for 2024-2029 will have the same boundaries as the existing district, and all properties and businesses within this, with a rateable value of above £2,000, will be asked to invest a levy of 1.99 per cent of that rateable value in year one.

The vast majority of those within the BID zone have a rateable value of less than £25,000 which means their levy payment would be less than £10 per week, while over half would pay just 55p per day.

For that investment, £120,000 a year would be generated to be spent for the town in the town.

Lesley Adams and Euan Noble, co-chairs of the Brighouse BID, said: “The BID is here to support every business in the town centre, but we know that the BID needs to add value above and beyond the investment put in through the levy at a time when every pound counts.

“We are confident we have achieved that, and we know there is a strong base to build on for the future. Brighouse outperforms other similar towns across West Yorkshire and around the country, and we are confident the role of the BID, and our Visit Brighouse events, promotion and marketing, has a strong and positive impact.

“Our proposal for 2024-2029 summarises what we do, what we have achieved and what we are planning. It also sets out what would stop in the event of a ‘no’ vote at a time when there are many different things planned for Brighouse.

“The BID runs events like the 1940s Weekend and Christmas Lights Switch-On, Artisan Markets and Brighouse Gift Card - all of those activities would stop if the BID stopped.

“Other schemes which are not run by the BID, such as the Brighouse Town Deal developments, Wellholme Park flood alleviation scheme and parking charge increases, would continue but with no local voice of business to ensure our views are listened to.

“This is an important vote with an important choice to be made. We hope properties, landowners and businesses will vote 'yes', back the BID and back Brighouse.”