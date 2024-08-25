Did you used to work at Crossley Carpets: Former staff at iconic Halifax firm invited back to Dean Clough for coffee morning and catch up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anyone who used to work for the iconic firm Crossley Carpets can attend the catch-up at Dean Clough.
The ‘Memories of Crossleys’ event is part of Halifax Heritage Festival and is being organised by Dean Clough, The Arts Charity at Dean Clough, Calderdale Libraries and West Yorkshire Archive Service.
It will celebrate the history of the Halifax-based company at Dean Clough who were once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world.
Former employees, family members of past workers or anyone who has a connection to the firm are being invited to share their stories at Dean Clough’s Crossley Gallery between 10.30am and noon on Thursday, September 12.
Attendees are also being encouraged to bring donations for ‘Lost Workers’ - a permanent exhibition displaying items once belonging to workers at Crossley Carpets, from socks and scarves to copies of passports and birth certificates.
West Yorkshire Archive Service will be bringing some of the items in their Crossley Carpets archive to display on the day.
Guests will also have the opportunity to write down their memories of Crossleys so they can be remembered through the years.
The event is free with no need to book.
Crossley Carpets was founded in 1804 by John Crossley and produced carpets for hugely- prestigious locations including Buckingham Palace and the White House.
It was closed in 1982 and the site is now a thriving business and arts centre, home to art galleries, bars, restaurants, cafés, shops, gyms and a hotel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.