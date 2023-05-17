Scores of people who used to work at Crossley Carpets – and more whose loved ones were employees there – were invited to a coffee morning at Dean Clough to reminisce and share their memories.

The event was organised by Dean Clough, The Arts Charity at Dean Clough, Calderdale Libraries and West Yorkshire Archive Service as part of Local History Month and to celebrate the history of the Halifax-based company which was once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world.