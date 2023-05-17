News you can trust since 1853
Anita Cormac, Roger Standen and Melanie Hall at the coffee morning and reunion for anyone who used to work for Crossley Carpets at Dean CloughAnita Cormac, Roger Standen and Melanie Hall at the coffee morning and reunion for anyone who used to work for Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough
Crossley Carpets: 15 lovely photos from coffee morning at Dean Clough for ex-employees of iconic Halifax firm

Former colleagues who worked at one of Halifax’s most famous manufacturers were reunited yesterday (Tuesday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th May 2023, 11:00 BST

Scores of people who used to work at Crossley Carpets – and more whose loved ones were employees there – were invited to a coffee morning at Dean Clough to reminisce and share their memories.

The event was organised by Dean Clough, The Arts Charity at Dean Clough, Calderdale Libraries and West Yorkshire Archive Service as part of Local History Month and to celebrate the history of the Halifax-based company which was once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough

1. Crossley Carpets: 15 lovely photos from coffee morning at Dean Clough for ex-employees of iconic Halifax firm

Coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Michael Hyde, Marjorie Baird, Michael Oates and Frank McCaffrey at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough

2. Crossley Carpets: 15 lovely photos from coffee morning at Dean Clough for ex-employees of iconic Halifax firm

Michael Hyde, Marjorie Baird, Michael Oates and Frank McCaffrey at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Susan Davidson, Pauline Cornwall, Rita Dews and Rosalyn Dews at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough

3. Crossley Carpets: 15 lovely photos from coffee morning at Dean Clough for ex-employees of iconic Halifax firm

Susan Davidson, Pauline Cornwall, Rita Dews and Rosalyn Dews at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo of Rita Dews at work at Crossley Carpets, Dean Clough

4. Crossley Carpets: 15 lovely photos from coffee morning at Dean Clough for ex-employees of iconic Halifax firm

Photo of Rita Dews at work at Crossley Carpets, Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

