Former colleagues who worked at one of Halifax’s most famous manufacturers were reunited yesterday (Tuesday).
Scores of people who used to work at Crossley Carpets – and more whose loved ones were employees there – were invited to a coffee morning at Dean Clough to reminisce and share their memories.
The event was organised by Dean Clough, The Arts Charity at Dean Clough, Calderdale Libraries and West Yorkshire Archive Service as part of Local History Month and to celebrate the history of the Halifax-based company which was once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
Coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Michael Hyde, Marjorie Baird, Michael Oates and Frank McCaffrey at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Susan Davidson, Pauline Cornwall, Rita Dews and Rosalyn Dews at the coffee morning and reunion for former staff of Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Photo of Rita Dews at work at Crossley Carpets, Dean Clough Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald