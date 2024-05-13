Elland industrial estate up for sale for offers in excess of £1.5m
Called Heathfield Industrial Estate, the development comprises nine units across 16,800 sq ft, ranging in size from 1,180 sq ft to 3,120 sq ft. It features two terraces and two detached workshops/light industrial units.
The site boasts excellent transport links, based within two miles of junction 24 of the M62 and the wider motorway network. In addition, Leeds city centre and Manchester city centre are just 15 and 20 miles away respectively.
Five of the units are currently let with an annual income of £98,000.
When fully let, the estate has an estimated rental value of £152,790 per annum.
Current occupiers at Heathfield Industrial Estate include Falconer Print & Packaging, animal feed specialist Brighouse Raw and Mercedes Benz and Smart repair specialists, Elite Independent.
Commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton and real estate consultants Knight Frank are acting joint agents for the site, which is available to buy freehold for offers in excess of £1.5m
Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker said: “We expect Heathfield Industrial Estate will attract a number of prospective buyers thanks to its strong investment potential.
“The site’s strategic location will further enhance its appeal to a range of potential occupiers thanks to its easy access to the motorway system, making it lucrative investment opportunity.
“We would encourage any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”
For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk.