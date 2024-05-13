Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-let industrial estate located on Heathfield Street in Elland is up for sale freehold for offers in excess of £1.5m.

Called Heathfield Industrial Estate, the development comprises nine units across 16,800 sq ft, ranging in size from 1,180 sq ft to 3,120 sq ft. It features two terraces and two detached workshops/light industrial units.

The site boasts excellent transport links, based within two miles of junction 24 of the M62 and the wider motorway network. In addition, Leeds city centre and Manchester city centre are just 15 and 20 miles away respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathfield Industrial Estate in Elland available for offers in excess of £1.5m

Five of the units are currently let with an annual income of £98,000.

When fully let, the estate has an estimated rental value of £152,790 per annum.

Current occupiers at Heathfield Industrial Estate include Falconer Print & Packaging, animal feed specialist Brighouse Raw and Mercedes Benz and Smart repair specialists, Elite Independent.

Commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton and real estate consultants Knight Frank are acting joint agents for the site, which is available to buy freehold for offers in excess of £1.5m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker said: “We expect Heathfield Industrial Estate will attract a number of prospective buyers thanks to its strong investment potential.

“The site’s strategic location will further enhance its appeal to a range of potential occupiers thanks to its easy access to the motorway system, making it lucrative investment opportunity.

“We would encourage any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”