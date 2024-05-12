Village spotlight: 9 photos showing the historic village of Lightcliffe that was once home to Ann Walker and Sir Titus Salt

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2024, 06:00 BST
We are taking a peek at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Lightcliffe.

The village’s main park, "the Stray", is 11 acres of lawn and trees and contains a war memorial erected in 1923.

Lightcliffe used to have a train station that was opened in 1850 and closed for passenger traffic in 1965.

The village has two golf clubs, Lightcliffe Golf Club and Crow's Nest Golf Club.

Crow Nest, a large house that has been demolished, was the home of Ann Walker, partner of Halifax diarist Anne Lister back in the 19th century.

Wealthy businessman Sir Titus Salt also lived in the house for a time.

Only the tower now remains of the old St Matthew's Church, Lightcliffe and it is Grade II listed. A church of the same name does stand along Wakefield Road.

The Lightcliffe Tower, Old St Matthew's Church

1. Lightcliffe

The Lightcliffe Tower, Old St Matthew's Church Photo: Jim Fitton

Bottom Hall Beck

2. Lightcliffe

Bottom Hall Beck Photo: Jim Fitton

Bottom Hall Beck

3. Lightcliffe

Bottom Hall Beck Photo: Jim Fitton

Lightcliffe Cricket Club

4. Lightcliffe

Lightcliffe Cricket Club Photo: Jim Fitton

