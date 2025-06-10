Have a listen to this catchy country-themed advert for a Halifax pizza place.

The jingle for Dario’s Slice, on Crossley Street in the town centre, was created thanks to AI and has already had more than 780 plays on TikTok.

Onur Kafali, who runs the eatery, said he used several different AI tools to make the advert, including ChatGPT.

He added it has received positive feedback so far.

"Whoever has listened to has liked it and said it is very catchy,” he said.

The jingle starts with: “Ey up love, forget Domino’s. There's a place that everyone knows. Right in ‘Fax, near them cobbled roads. Where the dough ain’t cold and the sauce just flows!”

It also includes the line: “We’re Yorkshire proud with stone-baked pride!”

You can listen to the jingle on the video link above or find it on Dario’s social media pages.