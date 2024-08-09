Finalists announced for the Business for Calderdale Awards 2024 - here's a list of the finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for The Business for Calderdale Awards 2024 which will take place on October 10 at The Venue, Barkisland have been announced.

Nick Worsnop, Chair of the Business for Calderdale Committee said: "Despite the challenging economic climate, we were especially impressed by the quality and successful results highlighted in the nominations.

"The judges found the standard to be high, demonstrating the many businesses that are excelling in our borough.”

Business for Calderdale Awards 2024. Picture: Roth Read Photography

"We are looking forward to the Awards evening and celebrating the achievements of businesses in Calderdale and giving them the recognition that they deserve."

New Business of the Year

Crown Jewels by Emmajayne Carter

Northern Power Garms

W Studios

Apprentice of the Year

Amy Barlow (JD Services HVAC Ltd)

Laura Midgley (CorkSol UK)

Nick Crane (Creating Spaces Group)

SME of the Year

Core Facility Services Ltd

CorkSol UK

Eurostar Commodities

Manufacturer of the Year

Eurostar Commodities

Quickslide

Revoplas

Employer of the Year

Cedar Court

MSL Property Care Services

Projex Solutions

Excellence in Customer Service

Cedar Court

Daisy Bank Camp

True North Restaurant

The winner of the Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced during the Awards Ceremony.