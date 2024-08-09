Finalists announced for the Business for Calderdale Awards 2024 - here's a list of the finalists
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nick Worsnop, Chair of the Business for Calderdale Committee said: "Despite the challenging economic climate, we were especially impressed by the quality and successful results highlighted in the nominations.
"The judges found the standard to be high, demonstrating the many businesses that are excelling in our borough.”
"We are looking forward to the Awards evening and celebrating the achievements of businesses in Calderdale and giving them the recognition that they deserve."
New Business of the Year
- Crown Jewels by Emmajayne Carter
- Northern Power Garms
- W Studios
Apprentice of the Year
- Amy Barlow (JD Services HVAC Ltd)
- Laura Midgley (CorkSol UK)
- Nick Crane (Creating Spaces Group)
SME of the Year
- Core Facility Services Ltd
- CorkSol UK
- Eurostar Commodities
Manufacturer of the Year
- Eurostar Commodities
- Quickslide
- Revoplas
Employer of the Year
- Cedar Court
- MSL Property Care Services
- Projex Solutions
Excellence in Customer Service
- Cedar Court
- Daisy Bank Camp
- True North Restaurant
The winner of the Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced during the Awards Ceremony.