Finalists announced for the Business for Calderdale Awards 2024 - here's a list of the finalists

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2024, 19:00 GMT
The finalists for The Business for Calderdale Awards 2024 which will take place on October 10 at The Venue, Barkisland have been announced.

Nick Worsnop, Chair of the Business for Calderdale Committee said: "Despite the challenging economic climate, we were especially impressed by the quality and successful results highlighted in the nominations.

"The judges found the standard to be high, demonstrating the many businesses that are excelling in our borough.”

Business for Calderdale Awards 2024. Picture: Roth Read PhotographyBusiness for Calderdale Awards 2024. Picture: Roth Read Photography
Business for Calderdale Awards 2024. Picture: Roth Read Photography

"We are looking forward to the Awards evening and celebrating the achievements of businesses in Calderdale and giving them the recognition that they deserve."

New Business of the Year

  • Crown Jewels by Emmajayne Carter
  • Northern Power Garms
  • W Studios

Apprentice of the Year

  • Amy Barlow (JD Services HVAC Ltd)
  • Laura Midgley (CorkSol UK)
  • Nick Crane (Creating Spaces Group)

SME of the Year

  • Core Facility Services Ltd
  • CorkSol UK
  • Eurostar Commodities

Manufacturer of the Year

  • Eurostar Commodities
  • Quickslide
  • Revoplas

Employer of the Year

  • Cedar Court
  • MSL Property Care Services
  • Projex Solutions

Excellence in Customer Service

  • Cedar Court
  • Daisy Bank Camp
  • True North Restaurant

The winner of the Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced during the Awards Ceremony.

