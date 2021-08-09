Halifax firm creates 25 jobs as retrofit sector booms

Eclipse Energy at the Halifax Courier Excellence in Business Awards

Eclipse have worked across West Yorkshire installing energy efficient measures in homes, both domestically and as part of large government contracts.

They are the main sponsor of Halifax Panthers Rugby League and won the 2019 Halifax Courier Sustainable Business of the Year Award. In recent months they have emerged as one of Yorkshire’s leading businesses in the rapidly expanding energy efficient home improvement sector, where homeowners seek to upgrade their existing properties through measures such as new heating systems, insulation, and ventilation.

The company have continued to expand in the past 12 months, largely due to an increasing amount of work with several local authorities, reducing carbon emissions in low incomes homes with measures such as room-in-roof insulation.

In April, the company announced that they had hired their 50th full time employee, all from the local area. The company have also gone through a restructuring at the senior level, with the addition of two new directors to the board.

Matt Wilkinson has joined as Business Development Director, while David Grayson, previously a board member at Halifax Panthers, has joined as a Non-Executive Director.

The new recruitment drive seeks to find 25 new employees from the Halifax area, in a range of roles including plasterers, decorators and office support staff.

Managing Director, Mark Bannister, commented “We’re delighted to be able to create so many more jobs locally, particularly after having only just recently hit such a big milestone of 50 employees. Almost all our work comes from the West Yorkshire area, and we’re investing that right back into creating opportunities for local people”.