A growing restaurant firm has put in a bid to open a premises in Halifax.

Loungers UK Limited – which already has more than 250 sites across the UK – has made the licence application for two units at the forthcoming expansion of Westgate Quarter in the town centre.

Work is currently underway by O&C Management Services to transform the area that formerly housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street, creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

The licence application includes to sell alcohol between 10am and midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The new Westgate Quarter expansion is taking shape

The Courier revealed earlier this year that Lounge was advertising for a general manager to run one of its restaurants in Halifax.

Describing itself as offering “home-from-home cafe bars”, the hospitality chain is owned by Loungers PLC.

The firm was founded in 2002 by three friends – Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop – who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that “they would want to go to”.

It now operates three brands – Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightside – which have premises across England and Wales, including in Leeds and Manchester.

According to its website, Lounges are for “a broad range of smaller secondary locations in suburban high streets and market towns” while Cosy Clubs are in larger market towns and city centres, and Brightside is a road-side restaurant chain.

On its website, the firm says its directors are targeting more than 30 new site openings per year.

It also describes its Lounge branches as “neighbourhood café-bars combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”.