News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

We asked Courier readers for their recommendations for the best burgers in Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST

We were flooded with suggestions, with hundreds of people posting comments.

And they were for places all over the borough from Hebden Bridge to Brighouse, Halifax, Ripponden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

Here are 11 of the top places for a delicious burger, as recommended by Courier readers.

HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 41 fabulous photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2006

The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in

Bid made to buy Wetherspoons pub The Percy Shaw in Halifax's Broad Street Plaza

Freddie’s Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler.

1. Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Freddie’s Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler. Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden

2. Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

3. Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Brooklyn Burgers is on King Cross Road in Halifax

4. Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Brooklyn Burgers is on King Cross Road in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HalifaxCalderdaleNostalgiaSowerby BridgeHebden BridgeBrighouseBID