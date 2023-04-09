Halifax restaurants: Here are 11 of the best places to get a burger in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
We asked Courier readers for their recommendations for the best burgers in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
We were flooded with suggestions, with hundreds of people posting comments.
And they were for places all over the borough from Hebden Bridge to Brighouse, Halifax, Ripponden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge
Here are 11 of the top places for a delicious burger, as recommended by Courier readers.
The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in
Page 1 of 3