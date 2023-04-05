A pub with “some of the best views of Halifax” has reopened under new owners.

Jack and Lucy Fitzgerald, who have moved to the area with their two-year-old son, are now running The Prospect at Range Bank at Claremount.

The pub was shut for several months after a burst water pipe caused severe damage including the ceiling to fall in.

Now fully refurbished with a new look, the pub is open again.

The family recently moved to the area to be near Lucy’s family in Sowerby Bridge and Luddenden Foot.

Owning three dogs themselves, they say the pub is dog and family-friendly.

Jack said: “You can see right across Halifax from the beer garden. It’s got some of the best views of Halifax.”

The couple have put together a new menu with traditional pub food and host regular quiz nights and acoustic music nights.

1 . The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in The Prospect Inn at Claremount in Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in The Prospect Inn Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in The Prospect Inn Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in The Prospect Inn Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales