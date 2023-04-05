News you can trust since 1853
New managers Lucy and Jack FitzgeraldNew managers Lucy and Jack Fitzgerald
New managers Lucy and Jack Fitzgerald

The Prospect: See inside Halifax pub with incredible views open again with new owners after leak caused ceiling to fall in

A pub with “some of the best views of Halifax” has reopened under new owners.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Jack and Lucy Fitzgerald, who have moved to the area with their two-year-old son, are now running The Prospect at Range Bank at Claremount.

The pub was shut for several months after a burst water pipe caused severe damage including the ceiling to fall in.

Now fully refurbished with a new look, the pub is open again.

The family recently moved to the area to be near Lucy’s family in Sowerby Bridge and Luddenden Foot.

Owning three dogs themselves, they say the pub is dog and family-friendly.

Jack said: “You can see right across Halifax from the beer garden. It’s got some of the best views of Halifax.”

The couple have put together a new menu with traditional pub food and host regular quiz nights and acoustic music nights.

The Prospect Inn at Claremount in Halifax

The Prospect Inn at Claremount in Halifax

The Prospect Inn

The Prospect Inn

The Prospect Inn

The Prospect Inn

The Prospect Inn

The Prospect Inn

