Catherine and Phil Cook at Sunny Gym, Causey Hall, Halifax
Halifax soft play: See inside play gym which has moved from Elland to Halifax town centre

Play gym owners who were worried their customers were going to lose their car park have moved to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Sunny Gym used to be on Coronation Street in Elland but recent discussions over reducing the number of spaces in the nearest car park have prompted its owners to find new premises.

Now the popular play gym is in Unit Four of Causey Hall on Dispensary Walk in Halifax town centre.

Catherine Cook, who runs the soft play and party centre with her husband Phil, says they are delighted with their new location.

"We’re really excited,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building both inside and out.”

She said they have tried to keep all of what was liked about Sunny Gym – which is for little ones from birth to six years - the same but they now also have a separate party room.

There is also a large disabled toilet and baby-changing room, a park, plenty of car parking, easy access from Halifax’s bus and train stations, and no more steep stairs.

"Parents can still see their children playing from wherever they’re sat,” she added.

Sunny Gym at Causey Hall, Halifax

Sunny Gym at Causey Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce FItzgerald

Inside Sunny Gym

Inside Sunny Gym Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Phil making hot drinks at Sunny Gym

Phil making hot drinks at Sunny Gym Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Lots to play with at the new premises

Lots to play with at the new premises Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

