Hebden Bridge publisher named as regional finalist for The British Book Awards 2025 Small Press of the Year

An independent publisher in Hebden Bridge has been announced as a regional finalist for a top award.

Bluemoose Books is a North England finalist at the British Book Awards 2025 Small Press of the Year.

The award, which is sponsored by CPI Books, celebrates the independent presses dedicated to delivering books which reach beyond the traditional literary landscape.

There are 46 small presses that have been listed across nine different regions and countries.

The presses—all with a turnover of less than £5m—will compete to win their region first before contending for the overall prize, when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 12.

The overall Small Press winner will also vie to be crowned Independent Publisher of the Year.

Hebden Bridge publisher Bluemoose Books shared: “Congratulations to all the Indie presses.

“And delighted to be one of the finalists too!”

Philip Jones, editor The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “ This cohort of smaller publishers never fails to impress me. In 2024 they ducked, dived, hunkered down, and then double- downed to come out from a tough year in magnificent shape.

"Here, every sale is hard-gained, no author left behind, with many of these presses putting the onus on human creativity as the foundation of their businesses.

"In a mixed environment for small press publishing, these finalists stepped up and made themselves big, getting noticed within and without their niches as they grew sales and pivoted towards the main-stream.”