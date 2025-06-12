Here's when the new Halifax B&M open and the date the old B&M will close

B&M has announced when the new store in Halifax town centre will open.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B&M Halifax store is moving from its current location at Unit 1, Pennine Shopping Centre, to its new home at 25-29 Westgate House, Market Street.

The current B&M Halifax store at Pennine Shopping Centre will close on Wednesday, June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discount retailer is set to take over the former Tesco Express on Market Street.

The brand new B&M Halifax store will open at its new site on Westgate House on Saturday, June 21.

The launch of the new store will create 17 jobs.

The store manager at B&M Halifax, said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.

“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.

“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”