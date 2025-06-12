Here's when the new Halifax B&M open and the date the old B&M will close

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST
B&M has announced when the new store in Halifax town centre will open.

The B&M Halifax store is moving from its current location at Unit 1, Pennine Shopping Centre, to its new home at 25-29 Westgate House, Market Street.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: 18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Kni...

The current B&M Halifax store at Pennine Shopping Centre will close on Wednesday, June 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The discount retailer is set to take over the former Tesco Express on Market Street.placeholder image
The discount retailer is set to take over the former Tesco Express on Market Street.

The brand new B&M Halifax store will open at its new site on Westgate House on Saturday, June 21.

The launch of the new store will create 17 jobs.

The store manager at B&M Halifax, said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.

“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.

“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice