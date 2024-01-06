How to get fit in 2024: Here are 10 of the best gyms in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Barkisland and other parts of Calderdale
The new year is the perfect motivation to try to be more active for many people in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Exercise not only has physical benefits, but it is brilliant for our mental health.
With that in mind, we asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best gyms in the borough.
Here, in no particular order, are the places they suggested.
Veganuary: 10 restaurants to visit with vegan options in and around Halifax according to Google Reviews
What is happening with the old Halifax building: Iconic piece of Halifax's history now available to rent as retail and office space
1 / 3