How to get fit in 2024: Here are 10 of the best gyms in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Barkisland and other parts of Calderdale

The new year is the perfect motivation to try to be more active for many people in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Exercise not only has physical benefits, but it is brilliant for our mental health.

With that in mind, we asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best gyms in the borough.

Here, in no particular order, are the places they suggested.

Workout Warehouse is on Lee Bridge Industrial Estate at Dean Clough in Halifax

Mov3ment is at Lockhill Mills on Holmes Road in Sowerby Bridge

PWR Fitness is at Calderdale Business Park on Club Lane in Ovenden

JD Gyms Halifax is at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road in Halifax

