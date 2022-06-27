Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together to bring you very special £5 offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring.

It is also an opportunity for those businesses to say “Thank you” to their loyal customers who have supported them through the pandemic.

“Fiver Fest happens three times per year – this particular one in Summer themed,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID.

Brighouse town centre.

“It’s popular for shoppers and shop owners and has become part of our retail calendar plan here in Brighouse. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal. So this is a little nudge to say ‘Our local businesses are still here, we are still serving our community and we appreciate your support. And of course we are great value!

"We have around 30 shops and businesses involved in this Summer campaign – watch out for the posters and displays at participating outlets and also follow Visit Brighouse on social media for regular updates from July 2 onwards”.

Totally Locally founder Chris Sands said “Independent Business owners are really inventive with their offers, and we encourage them to also promote their neighbouring businesses offers too. Fiver Fest is about everyone working together to promote their town and high street as a whole, instead of individually.