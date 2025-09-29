Huge restaurant chain with hundreds of branches takes next step to open new eatery in Halifax

A restaurant chain which has branches all across the country has taken its next step to open up in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loungers UK Limited has submitted a planning application to Calderdale Council for “minor external alternations” to a town centre building so that plant and extract equipment for the new eatery can be installed.

The company wants to open a new Lounge cafe bar and restaurant at 30 Union Street in what used to be a shop selling fireworks and is now part of the new ‘Westgate Phase II’ development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the corner of Union Street and Horton Street, the new three-floor development is an expansion of Westgate Quarter described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination” by its creators O&C Management Services.

The new Westgate Quarter expansion.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House by creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

As reported by the Courier, Loungers is the first tenant known to be moving into the new development.

A design access and heritage statement submitted with the application says: “Loungers UK Limited operate 303 sites across the country through two brands - The Lounges and The Cosy Clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Lounges are located in either suburbs or market towns and are run as café/bar/restaurants – offering all day dining.

"Alcohol is also available from 10.30am however comprises a smaller proportion of total sales than food.

"The Lounges are all uniquely designed, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for families (as well as four-legged friends).

"The aim of every Lounge is to tie in with local customers so that they can make of the Lounge what they will; whether a customer wants to come in for a coffee after dropping children to school, a working lunch, or a tipple after work, Lounges can provide an environment for all these purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each new site will generate in the region of 30 new jobs for the local community across a variety of roles – from leadership positions to front of house staff.”

The application and all planning applications received by Calderdale Council can be viewed on the council’s website.