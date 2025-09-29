Huge restaurant chain with hundreds of branches takes next step to open new eatery in Halifax
Loungers UK Limited has submitted a planning application to Calderdale Council for “minor external alternations” to a town centre building so that plant and extract equipment for the new eatery can be installed.
The company wants to open a new Lounge cafe bar and restaurant at 30 Union Street in what used to be a shop selling fireworks and is now part of the new ‘Westgate Phase II’ development.
On the corner of Union Street and Horton Street, the new three-floor development is an expansion of Westgate Quarter described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination” by its creators O&C Management Services.
The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House by creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.
As reported by the Courier, Loungers is the first tenant known to be moving into the new development.
A design access and heritage statement submitted with the application says: “Loungers UK Limited operate 303 sites across the country through two brands - The Lounges and The Cosy Clubs.
"The Lounges are located in either suburbs or market towns and are run as café/bar/restaurants – offering all day dining.
"Alcohol is also available from 10.30am however comprises a smaller proportion of total sales than food.
"The Lounges are all uniquely designed, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for families (as well as four-legged friends).
"The aim of every Lounge is to tie in with local customers so that they can make of the Lounge what they will; whether a customer wants to come in for a coffee after dropping children to school, a working lunch, or a tipple after work, Lounges can provide an environment for all these purposes.
“Each new site will generate in the region of 30 new jobs for the local community across a variety of roles – from leadership positions to front of house staff.”
The application and all planning applications received by Calderdale Council can be viewed on the council’s website.