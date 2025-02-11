A growing restaurant firm which already has 282 sites across the UK looks to be coming to Halifax.

Lounge is advertising for a general manager to run one of its restaurants in the town.

The postcode included in its recruitment advert is on Horton Street, in Halifax town centre, and the Courier understands it will part of the new expansion of Westgate Quarter – ‘Westgate Phase II’.

Describing itself as offering “home-from-home cafe bars”, the hospitality chain is owned by Loungers PLC.

The firm was founded in 2002 by three friends – Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop – who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that “they would want to go to”.

It now operates three brands – Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightside – which have premises across England and Wales, including in Leeds and Manchester.

According to its website, Lounges are for “a broad range of smaller secondary locations in suburban high streets and market towns” while Cosy Clubs are in larger market towns and city centres, and Brightside is a road-side restaurant chain.

On its website, the firm says its directors are targeting more than 30 new site openings per year.

It also describes its Lounge branches as “neighbourhood café-bars combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”.

It says: “As of January 2025, there are over 240 Lounges nationwide.

"The Lounge estate has a consistent look and feel but each Lounge is individually named and tailored to the site and local area, and the design of each Lounge is continually evolving, meaning no two sites are the same.

"The Lounge brand aims to have hospitality and familiarity at its core, driven by an independent culture and focus on the local community.

"Each site has its own social media presence and staff are encouraged to engage with the local community through events, charity and community groups.

"Every Lounge offers all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am and 10pm every day.”

Westgate Phase II is a new development aimed at bringing a dozen new businesses to Halifax town centre.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House.