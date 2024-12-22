Employers all over the borough need new staff, including in health, education and hospitality.
Here are 13 vacancies currently being advertised on recruitment website Indeed.
1. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: KFC, Aldi, Holdsworth House and 10 other employers recruiting in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
These employers all need staff in Calderdale Photo: Joe Raedle
2. Remembering summit tunnel fire
The Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch of the RSPCA is looking for an animal care assistant Photo: Google Street View
3. Remembering summit tunnel fire
Shears Inn in Halifax is looking for bar staff Photo: subm
4. Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: KFC, Aldi, Holdsworth House and 10 other employers recruiting in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
Savile Park Primary School in Halifax is looking for a teaching assistant Photo: Jim Fitton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.