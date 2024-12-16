Education: 19 of the best performing primary schools in Calderdale according to latest SAT scores

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
These are the Calderdale primary schools that had the best SAT results in the last academic year.

The Department of Education has revealed the 2022/23 SAT results in maths, reading and writing in Calderdale schools.

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by primary schools at the end of Year 6 to measure children's educational achievements.

This is the first time the data was revealed in three years – as in the academic year 2021/22 and 2020/21 SATs were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Below is the list of those Calderdale primary schools which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

The best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Attainment 8 according to latest league tables

Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School had 92 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was reading 109 and in Maths 106. The school had 13 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

1. St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School had 92 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was reading 109 and in Maths 106. The school had 13 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View

All Saints' CofE Primary School had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 106. The school had 29 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

2. All Saints' CofE Primary School

All Saints' CofE Primary School had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 106. The school had 29 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View

The Greetland Academy had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 109. The school had 52 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

3. The Greetland Academy

The Greetland Academy had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 109. The school had 52 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View

Bowling Green Academy had 82 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 108. The school had 17 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

4. Bowling Green Academy

Bowling Green Academy had 82 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 108. The school had 17 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

