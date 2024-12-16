Education: 19 of the best performing primary schools in Calderdale according to latest SAT scores

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by primary schools at the end of Year 6 to measure children's educational achievements.
This is the first time the data was revealed in three years – as in the academic year 2021/22 and 2020/21 SATs were cancelled due to Covid-19.
Below is the list of those Calderdale primary schools which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education ‘expected standard’.
Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
1. St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School
St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School had 92 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was reading 109 and in Maths 106. The school had 13 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View
2. All Saints' CofE Primary School
All Saints' CofE Primary School had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 106. The school had 29 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Greetland Academy
The Greetland Academy had 83 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 109. The school had 52 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bowling Green Academy
Bowling Green Academy had 82 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 108 and in Maths 108. The school had 17 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
