Jobs in West Yorkshire: Morrisons, New Look, The Piece Hall and more Calderdale employers looking for staff

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Spring is just around the corner and may prompt people to look for a change of career.

There are a host of vacancies available across Calderdale in a variety of different industries.

Here we’ve compiled some of the current jobs being advertised on recruitment website Indeed.

World Book Day: 25 photos of some amazing World Book Day costumes in Calderdale

The Westgate: See inside iconic Halifax town centre pub reopening after six years of closure and £350k refurbishment

These are some on the jobs on offer in Calderdale

1. Jobs in West Yorkshire: Morrisons, New Look, The Piece Hall and more Calderdale employers looking for staff

These are some on the jobs on offer in Calderdale Photo: Joe Raedle

Photo Sales
McDonald's is looking for several staff members including for its Halifax town centre branch

2. Jobs in West Yorkshire: Morrisons, New Look, The Piece Hall and more Calderdale employers looking for staff

McDonald's is looking for several staff members including for its Halifax town centre branch Photo: ANNA KURTH

Photo Sales
Morrisons is looking for a customer assistant

3. Jobs in West Yorkshire: Morrisons, New Look, The Piece Hall and more Calderdale employers looking for staff

Morrisons is looking for a customer assistant Photo: TOLGA AKMEN

Photo Sales
Calderdale Council is advertising several vacancies including a community warden

4. Jobs in West Yorkshire: Morrisons, New Look, The Piece Hall and more Calderdale employers looking for staff

Calderdale Council is advertising several vacancies including a community warden Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorrisonsJobsCalderdaleWest YorkshireNew LookSpringHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice