Manufacturing unit with adjoining office block and yard to let on Brighouse industrial estate

A 45,000 sq ft manufacturing unit with adjoining office block and substantial yard on Armytage Road Industrial Estate in Brighouse has been made available to let.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property comprises a 35,600 sq ft warehouse with a further 8,950 sq ft within a three-storey office block.

Located on Armytage Road, the unit boasts excellent transport links and is adjacent to junction 25 of the M62 Motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

45,000 sq ft unit on Armytage Road Industrial Estate, Brighouse, is available to let

Regional property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought forward the unit, which is available to let on a new lease with the rental price disclosed on application.

The single storey steel framed industrial unit benefits from drive-in roller shutter door access, separate tail-dock loading dock and a large external yard and service compound. In addition, there are work offices within the unit, staff canteen and restroom facilities.

Within the office block, there is a range of private and open plan offices, dedicated customer reception and lift access to all floors.

Outside, the property has car parking to the front and side with dedicated loading and yard areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Baker, said: “This property offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to grow their business with high quality industrial and office space.

“Armytage Road Industrial Estate provides close links to the motorway network making it an appealing prospect to a number of different industrial occupiers.

“We are already seeing strong interest in the area for this type of unit and we urge any interested parties to get in touch and view this property for themselves.”