Manufacturing unit with adjoining office block and yard to let on Brighouse industrial estate
The property comprises a 35,600 sq ft warehouse with a further 8,950 sq ft within a three-storey office block.
Located on Armytage Road, the unit boasts excellent transport links and is adjacent to junction 25 of the M62 Motorway.
Regional property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought forward the unit, which is available to let on a new lease with the rental price disclosed on application.
The single storey steel framed industrial unit benefits from drive-in roller shutter door access, separate tail-dock loading dock and a large external yard and service compound. In addition, there are work offices within the unit, staff canteen and restroom facilities.
Within the office block, there is a range of private and open plan offices, dedicated customer reception and lift access to all floors.
Outside, the property has car parking to the front and side with dedicated loading and yard areas.
Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Baker, said: “This property offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to grow their business with high quality industrial and office space.
“Armytage Road Industrial Estate provides close links to the motorway network making it an appealing prospect to a number of different industrial occupiers.
“We are already seeing strong interest in the area for this type of unit and we urge any interested parties to get in touch and view this property for themselves.”