To celebrate National Burger Day, we have listed some of the best places in Calderdale where you can enjoy one.

Earlier this year, we asked Courier readers for their suggestions of where to get a good burger.

We were flooded with suggestions, with hundreds of people posting their recommendations.

And they were for places all over the borough from Hebden Bridge to Brighouse, Halifax, Ripponden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

Here are 11 of the top places for a delicious burger, as recommended by Courier readers.

Freddie's Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler.

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland