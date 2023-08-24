News you can trust since 1853
We asked Halifax Courier readers to tell us where serves the best burgers in Calderdale

National Burger Day: 11 of the best places that serve delicious burgers in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

To celebrate National Burger Day, we have listed some of the best places in Calderdale where you can enjoy one.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:34 BST

Earlier this year, we asked Courier readers for their suggestions of where to get a good burger.

We were flooded with suggestions, with hundreds of people posting their recommendations.

And they were for places all over the borough from Hebden Bridge to Brighouse, Halifax, Ripponden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge

Here are 11 of the top places for a delicious burger, as recommended by Courier readers.

Freddie’s Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler.

Freddie's Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler.

1.

Freddie's Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market and is run by Bruce Fowler.

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden

2.

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is on Oldham Road in Ripponden

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

3.

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

Brooklyn Burgers is on King Cross Road in Halifax

Brooklyn Burgers is on King Cross Road in Halifax

4.

Brooklyn Burgers is on King Cross Road in Halifax

