Aldi has earmarked Halifax as one of the places it wants to build a new store.

The town is on the supermarket giant’s list of locations where it is looking for sites for a new shop.

There is already an Aldi at Crossley Retail Park, off Pellon Lane, but the firm has listed “Halifax, Calderdale Royal” – suggesting it is looking in the

Salterhebble area or possibly Halifax town centre.

Site of former Wilko store, where Aldi store will be built

Aldi has also included Brighouse as a desired location and it is understood the supermarket is in the process of creating a store where Wilko used to be, on Briggate.

Permission was granted in April for the demolition of Brighouse Wilko and the Courier revealed earlier this year that documents accompanying the application included a response to comments from Calderdale Council’s Highways Department that suggested the store will become an Aldi.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.

The retailer, which currently has over 1,000 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK .

The supermarket says it is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

"The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces,” said an Aldi spokesperson.

"Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.”

